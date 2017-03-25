“You’re For Everybody!” Tiny Sends A Shady Message To “Pass Around” Side Bish Bernice Burgos

Tiny Shades Tip’s New Rumored Girlfriend Bernice Burgos

Tiny already let it be known that she’s not at all bothered by her estranged husband T.I. running around the country with video/IG model Bernice Burgos while they square up their divorce.

Now today, Tiny is making her position on dealing with “pass around bish” Bernice Burgos absolutely clear. She posted a clip of KashDoll’s “For Everybody,” which depicts a convo between the side chick and the wife(y)…saying that’s “how the story goes.” (make sure to swipe to the second page of the IG post).

Whelp!!! & The Story Goes… @kashdoll this 💩 go hard 👑🏆😏😁 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Alright then, Tiny! We guess she feels like as wife, no extracurricular chick can ever measure up, regardless of HOW much time her man spends away from home with her.

Meanwhile…aren’t these two going through a divorce? Tiny already said that T.I. needs to go ahead and “come home” …but it sure doesn’t look like he’s headed in that direction at the moment.

Being that Tip is already halfway out the door from his marriage to Tiny…is Bernice really being a homewrecker by dating him?

Or should she step out of the way while married folks handle (or possibly finalize) their business??

Splash/Instagram