Poor Thing: Iggy Azeala Tries To Clap Her Aussie Cakes Into The Top Charts With This Rhythm-Less Twerk Video
- By Bossip Staff
Iggy Azealea Twerks On Snap Chat To Her New Single
Iggy Azealea just released new rump shaking music and she’s determined to cement this one into our heads. The Fancy rapper started a “challenge” on her snap chat, call the #MoBounceChallenge and kicked it off by clapping her inflated Aussie cakes. Check it out, via baller alert.
Poor thing, it looks like someone is forcing to twerk. “Here, go shake your azz over by that mannequin”.
Anyhow, the rapper/singer has over 9 Million instagram followers and few people have already taken her up on her challange. Like this fan:
Just for giggles, hit the flip for more of Iggy’s fans doing the Mo’ Bounce Challenge.