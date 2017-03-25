Poor Thing: Iggy Azeala Tries To Clap Her Aussie Cakes Into The Top Charts With This Rhythm-Less Twerk Video

Iggy Azealea Twerks On Snap Chat To Her New Single

Iggy Azealea just released new rump shaking music and she’s determined to cement this one into our heads. The Fancy rapper started a “challenge” on her snap chat, call the #MoBounceChallenge and kicked it off by clapping her inflated Aussie cakes. Check it out, via baller alert.

Twerk #Iggy Twerk A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Poor thing, it looks like someone is forcing to twerk. “Here, go shake your azz over by that mannequin”.

Anyhow, the rapper/singer has over 9 Million instagram followers and few people have already taken her up on her challange. Like this fan:

#MoBounceInTheMotherFuckinHouse #MoBounceChallenge @thenewclassic A post shared by Rashion (Ruh-Sean) ♍️ (@9.15.99) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

