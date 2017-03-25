Race Matters: Florida Homeowner Offended After Being Asked To Take Down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Flag

This flag is causing controversy in one SJC neighborhood. Homeowner being asked to take it down, neighbor complained to HOA @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Q5rEWNKh5h — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) March 21, 2017

Blue Lives Matter Flag Causes Controversy In Florida Neighborhood

Story via CBS

A Florida dad says his daughter has been flying her “Blue Lives Matter” flag outside her home for years. So, it came as a shock to them when her Home Owners association sent a letter, asking the daughter of someone in law enforcement, to remove it.

“If you drive by and see that flag, it kind of makes you feel a little bit better, that there’s a family that supports what I’m doing,” ” her father Jeff Gaddie said. The neighborhood only allows military-themed and American flags to fly.

The Homeowner’s Association say well actually, the Gaddies daughter was supposed to send a formal request to fly the flag and didn’t initially. When she finally did, the request was denied. They also say that the flag is offended neighbors with its anti-Black Lives Matter message.

Gaddie’s dad continues “we’ve got black officers, we’ve got Asian officers, we’re got every race,” Gaddie said. “I mean for them to say it’s racist, blue is not a race, it’s the furthest thing from it.”

