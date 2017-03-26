Hollyweird: Insiders Say Nia Long’s Stanktitude Didn’t Start On “Empire” Set… Diva History Is Revealed!

Nia Long Has History Of Giving People A Hard Time

Say it ain’t so! We were hoping that maybe Nia Long was just having a bad week or something when reports came out that her time shooting “Empire” was less than pleasant for everyone else involved. Or that maybe it was just bad blood with Taraji. Turns out Nia has rubbed more than a few people the wrong way though and now they are coming out of the woodwork!

“Every dog has their day. She does a lot of wrong to people, and now it’s biting her in the butt,” a source told Page Six of Long.” “She has a history of giving people a hard time, especially wardrobe and makeup.”

Listen, wardrobe and makeup are NOT the ones to piss off. Those are the folks who are there to make actors look good.

Worse still, a source claims Long held up shooting on 2013’s “The Best Man Holiday” because “she insisted her character wear white when the director wanted everyone in black” for a funeral scene.

“She threw a huge fit and held up production for nearly an hour because she refused to wear black . . . She argued, ‘My character wouldn’t be wearing black to a funeral! She would wear white!’ They eventually gave in because they felt like it was a frivolous battle.” Another source who worked on the project did not recall the incident, saying, “She seemed lovely to me.” But the first source said, “Nia knows she’s demanding . . . She says it’s because she’s so passionate about the art.”

Fortunately for Nia, this second source isn’t the only one speaking up in her defense.

“Empire” executive producer Ilene Chaiken exclusively told Page Six:

“Nia is a gifted actress, and we’re grateful for the incredible work she did on ‘Empire’ in this pivotal role. Her character Giuliana is a nemesis for Cookie [Henson], and the stories in the press would appear to be conflating that fiction with reality. We can’t wait for the fans to enjoy her spectacular turn on the show. It’s pure ‘Empire’ drama.”

Long’s rep dismissed any drama by saying, “We find the timing of all of these stories to be very suspicious,” since the new season on “Empire” debuted Wednesday.

What do you believe? Is Long in the wrong?