For The Stans: Hubby Hov Takes BeyBey, Blue Ivy And His Mom Gloria For Family Lunch

Jay Z, Blue Ivy And Beyoncé Spotted At Lunch In Venice

The coupled up Carters, Jay Z and Beyoncé had a family outing that included their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Hov’s mom Gloria Carter on Friday.

According to E! News reports the family was accompanied by security guards as they headed to one of their favorite restaurants, Gjelina, in Venice.

Bey rocked a large floppy hat and bohemian style dress. She rode to the restaurant in one of three Escalades that carried the group, their security and entourage. Jay drove a Tesla with his mom as his passenger.

The family sat in their usual section in the back of the restaurant for over an hour. When they finished their security drove one of the Escalades to the curb by the venue’s exit and Bey slipped inside. Following lunch the group headed to Def Jam’s offices a few miles away where Hov and Gloria picked up a woman.

Wonder who that was…

Do you enjoy reading about the Carter family’s outings or do you think they’re too much and the family deserves to have more privacy?