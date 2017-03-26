Gabrielle Union Speaks Out About Missing DC Girls And Racism, “Bias Affects Lives. Address That!”

- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union WENN

Gabrielle Union Gets Outspoken About Racial Bias

This weekend Gabrielle Union joined a growing chorus of voices upset about the rash of missing kids in D.C. — a phenomenon that’s gone largely unreported.

Union posted this message to her Instagram account, but then launched a larger dialogue on Twitter, stating:

“If only people cared as much about addressing racist, oppressive behavior as they do about their fear of being labeled a racist.. 🤔🤔🤔”

Unconscious or conscious bias affects lives. Period. It can alter the life opportunities of those who experience it. Own that. Address THAT!

Dont care abt what’s in ur ❤ or ur intentions or how many blk friends u have. When ur bias affects ppls lives b prepared 2 b labeled racist

She also retweeted a Twitter user who chimed into the conversation.

What do you think about the points that Gabrielle Union raised? She’s been outspoken on racial issues in the past, do you think that she should do more issues-oriented projects?

