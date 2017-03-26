Gabrielle Union Speaks Out About Missing DC Girls And Racism, “Bias Affects Lives. Address That!”

Gabrielle Union Gets Outspoken About Racial Bias

This weekend Gabrielle Union joined a growing chorus of voices upset about the rash of missing kids in D.C. — a phenomenon that’s gone largely unreported.

These are missing CHILDREN. See these faces, see them as your own. You would want the world to care enough to bring these CHILDREN back to their families. Please help! Please post this. Demand equal coverage of ALL missing children from the media. Each of our children is loved and cherished and EACH child deserves all of our collective effort to bring them home. A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Union posted this message to her Instagram account, but then launched a larger dialogue on Twitter, stating:

“If only people cared as much about addressing racist, oppressive behavior as they do about their fear of being labeled a racist.. 🤔🤔🤔”

If only people cared as much about addressing racist, oppressive behavior as they do about their fear of being labeled a racist.. 🤔🤔🤔 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 25, 2017

Unconscious or conscious bias affects lives. Period. It can alter the life opportunities of those who experience it. Own that. Address THAT!

Unconscious or conscious bias affects lives. Period. It can alter the life opportunities of those who experience it. Own that. Address THAT! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 25, 2017

Dont care abt what’s in ur ❤ or ur intentions or how many blk friends u have. When ur bias affects ppls lives b prepared 2 b labeled racist

Dont care abt what's in ur ❤ or ur intentions or how many blk friends u have. When ur bias affects ppls lives b prepared 2 b labeled racist — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 25, 2017

She also retweeted a Twitter user who chimed into the conversation.

What do you think about the points that Gabrielle Union raised? She’s been outspoken on racial issues in the past, do you think that she should do more issues-oriented projects?