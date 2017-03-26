DakotaStrong JR Smith’s Preemie Daughter Has Her Breathing Tube Removed

Good news!

JR Smith’s Daughter Dakota Improving In The Hospital

JR Smith and his wife are announcing that their premature baby is making more progress in the hospital. As previously reported JR and Jewel Harris shared the devastating news that they welcomed their daughter Dakota 5 months early.

Following that the Cleveland Cavalier player announced that he was finally allowed to hold little Dakota who was born weighing a little over 1 pound.

Now they’re marking another milestone, Dakota’s breathing tube has been removed. According to Jewel who has a “MyKotaBear.com” blog, her baby girl is no longer intubated.

Jewel got the news when she went to visit her baby girl in the hospital and the primary nurse asked her if she wanted to hold her baby. According to Jewel, she initially said “no’, thinking that she wold have to go through the arduous process of holding a tubed baby….

“It’s a school night, I need to get back home to Demi and I know the kangaroo process will take too long…”

but when the nurse told her that she no longer had her breathing tube, she quickly stripped out of her shirt and threw on a hospital gown.

“When I tell y’all I hopped up so damn fast, took off my sweater that I had on and draped myself with a hospital robe in 2.5 seconds, my new nickname should have been Flash. […] What some mothers get to experience within the first 2 minutes of giving birth I had to wait 78 days but, what I will say is it was worth the wait because those very feelings, emotions and joy that took over my body trumps it all.”

How sweet was Jewel’s story about little ‘Kota?

I see you lil boo! 😁☺️ I am SO HAPPY! 2lbs and counting. #getyaweightup #shedoingitbig #thelittlethings #dakotastrong💪❤️ #TGBTG A post shared by Jewel Smith (@jewey808) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Best wishes to the Smith family!