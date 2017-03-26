Ain’t Got No Job Tomi: Tomato Lozenge Fired From The Blaze Over Pro-Choice Comments

Rejoice!

Tomi Lahren Fired From The Blaze

After being suspended for being a wishy-washy conservative with her pro-choice abortion comments, Tomato Lozenge Tomi Lahren is out of a commentary job.

The hate-speech peddling, antisemitism pushing, racism rooting (woo!) host, has been “permanently banned” from Glenn Beck’s The Blaze. According to Page Six, Beck is using her as an example and giving her the boot to “remind the world” that he’s a true-blue conservative.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” one Beck insider told me.

[…] “Beck’s trying to reinvent himself,” a former insider told me. “But he’s burned too many bridges.”

Kind of a d***head move, but we’ll take it!

PageSix also reports that The Blaze is struggling and has lost more than two-thirds of its traffic since 2014 so of course Tomato’s wishy-washy ways were a no-go.

So far the dollar menu Becky’s remained silent on her firing and she’s sharing bible verses.

"Don't be afraid" is written in the Bible 365 times- a daily reminder from God to live everyday fearlessly. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 26, 2017

“Pop that P”, Tomi!

What do YOU think about Tomi getting booted from The Blaze???