Khloé Kardashian Puts Her Cakes In Gear For Cycle House Event To Benefit Children’s Hospital

I am honored to be a part of #MakeMarchMatter. Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that brings local businesses and the community together to raise awareness of children’s health. Cycle House and I are Making March Matter by donating ALL profits from bike rentals to The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. I am thrilled and grateful to say that the class I am hosting is SOLD OUT!!!! Thank you dearly to all who bought a bike! All of the proceeds go directly to helping many sick children in need. No matter how large or small your voice is… Remember we all have a voice. And we can all use our voice and platform to do something positive. God bless and again, thank you! ❤️
Khloe Kardashian Loves The Kids, Hosts Cycle House Class To Benefit Children’s Hospital
Khloe Kardashian hosted a ride at Cycle House West Hollywood in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter™ campaign. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Star, co-founder of Good American and host of E!’s “Revenge Body,” accompanied renowned fitness instructor, Nichelle Hines, to encourage fellow riders to break a sweat all in the name of giving back!
Sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq also showed up to support the cause and their best friend.
Earlier this month, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West, kicked-off the month-long campaign with “Mega Miracle Day” at the hospital. The Kardashian family have been longtime supporters of CHLA, often raising awareness, visiting patients, and participating in fundraisers for the hospital.
At $75 per bike and $1 per shoe rental, Khloe’s Cycle House class completely sold out in minutes. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to CHLA’s Make March Matter™ campaign.
The month-long Make March Matter™ initiative aligns the hospital with local businesses across Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley to rally community participation to support children’s health. More than 100 local businesses and corporate partners are offering customers opportunities to raise money for CHLA through everyday activities such as drinking coffee, going shopping, eating out, exercising, or getting a blowout.
Credit: Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles