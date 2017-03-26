Khloé Kardashian Puts Her Cakes In Gear For Cycle House Event To Benefit Children’s Hospital

Khloe Kardashian Loves The Kids, Hosts Cycle House Class To Benefit Children’s Hospital

Khloe Kardashian hosted a ride at Cycle House West Hollywood in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter™ campaign. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Star, co-founder of Good American and host of E!’s “Revenge Body,” accompanied renowned fitness instructor, Nichelle Hines, to encourage fellow riders to break a sweat all in the name of giving back!

Nothing matters more than your give! Cycle House, KK and this crew did it all for the Children's Hospital. #makemarchmatter #childrenshospital A post shared by Malika (@forevermalika) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq also showed up to support the cause and their best friend.

Earlier this month, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West, kicked-off the month-long campaign with “Mega Miracle Day” at the hospital. The Kardashian family have been longtime supporters of CHLA, often raising awareness, visiting patients, and participating in fundraisers for the hospital.

Keeping Up For The Kids #MakeMarchMatter #KOKO #CHLA 🦋💛💙💚❤️ A post shared by ⚜J U L I E N C R O C H E T⚜ (@juju_la) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

At $75 per bike and $1 per shoe rental, Khloe’s Cycle House class completely sold out in minutes. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to CHLA’s Make March Matter™ campaign.

The month-long Make March Matter™ initiative aligns the hospital with local businesses across Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley to rally community participation to support children’s health. More than 100 local businesses and corporate partners are offering customers opportunities to raise money for CHLA through everyday activities such as drinking coffee, going shopping, eating out, exercising, or getting a blowout.

