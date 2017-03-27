Poor Lil Tink Tink: Iggy Azalea Has Been Trying To Make A Comeback And She Keeps Getting Clowned

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

Iggy Azalea’s Failed Comeback

Iggy Azalea is trying, y’all. She had quite the L of 2016 with her breakups and failed music and Papa John’s feuds. But 2017 promised to be, well, more of the same. She’s trying to make a comeback with her #MoreBounce song that’s getting traction, however, she’s also still getting clowned for being…well…her.

Let’s look at the slander as she makes that road to relevance…she hopes.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus