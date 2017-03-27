Poor Lil Tink Tink: Iggy Azalea Has Been Trying To Make A Comeback And She Keeps Getting Clowned
- By Bossip Staff
Iggy Azalea’s Failed Comeback
Iggy Azalea is trying, y’all. She had quite the L of 2016 with her breakups and failed music and Papa John’s feuds. But 2017 promised to be, well, more of the same. She’s trying to make a comeback with her #MoreBounce song that’s getting traction, however, she’s also still getting clowned for being…well…her.
Let’s look at the slander as she makes that road to relevance…she hopes.