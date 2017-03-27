Stop The Violence: 15 Shot, 1 Dead In Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

Stop the violence!

16 People Shot In Cameo Nightclub Shooting

15 people were wounded and 1 person was killed when a gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati nightclub. According to WLWT News 5, a still unidentified shooter shot 16 people at Club Cameo in the city’s Lindwood neighborhood after 1 a.m. Sunday. One person, 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes, succumbed to his injuries.

Spikes’ family told WLWT News 5 that they were “in shock” over his death. He’s remembered as a father and junior college student who came to the club often, they said.

Police believe that the shooting was a result of a dispute inside the bar, and terrorism is not believed to be a factor.

Investigators are hoping to use surveillance footage to identify the shooter. They’re also asking the community to come forward with information.

“We can’t let the bad guys win,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. “We can’t let the evil who pull out a gun in a crowded club and start shooting innocent people to not be punished for their crimes.”

MORE: All victims transported from scene after Cameo night club shooting – media #Cincinnati https://t.co/DtcxzD0K9w pic.twitter.com/UVWFP3LKDI — RT America (@RT_America) March 26, 2017

Hopefully, the families of the victims can get answers soon.