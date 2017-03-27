It’s A Wrap!!! Kenya Moore Says THIS Is Why She’s Completely Done With Matt Jordan

It’s a wrap!!!

Kenya Moore Speaks On Matt Jordan Breakup

Kenya Moore is speaking out on her ex after last night’s episode of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” As previously reported there’s a warrant out for the arrest of Kenya’s ex Matt Jordan after he got into a violent brawl with Peter Thomas at a Charlotte radio station.

And during Sunday’s RHOA, viewers saw things reach a breaking point between him and Kenya because she decided to call off their toxic tryst.

According to Matt, Kenya”ruined” their relationship and thinks she’s without fault.

“What about the things you’ve done wrong,” asked Matt while his voice cracked. “It’s not about your flaws — let me point at some of your flaws. […] I had something good and you ruined it,” he said. “You’re the only thing that I cared about… pull the trigger. Whatever you need to do, because you clearly don’t care about me.”

Matt then wept openly and got irate when she wouldn’t apologize, so he took a few more digs at the RHOA star.

“You know why I’m playing the same record? Because you won’t say sorry,” said Matt. “You keep going on in your life, you’ll be unhappy for your actions. I’ll be in jail and you’ll be single and miserable, so we’re even. […] We didn’t have sex the other night in my truck because you wanted to?!”

LAME.

Kenya’s since taken to Instagram to let fans know that she’s completely done with Matt. “Don’t ever settle,” said Kenya.

She also received praise from fans for keeping her composure while talking to her ex.

Good for Kenya for moving on, she can do better. Right?

What do YOU think about Kenya wrapping it up completely with Matt Jordan???

Instagram