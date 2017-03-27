Shade? Nicki Minaj Subtly Reminds Everyone Trey Songz Opened For Her On Tour﻿

Of course it’s shade!

Trey Songz VS. Nicki Minaj Round 3

After Trey Songs aired out his grievances with Nicki Minaj in recent Breakfast Club interview, it looks like she may have been shading him subtly on twitter this weekend. In the interview, Songz said Nicki was disrespectful for the way she approached him on twitter about Remy Ma’s Shether diss. He reminded listeners that Nicki “ain’t have sh-t” before their successful single together, Bottoms Up. He swiftly reminded people that the feature was for his song, and before that, Nicki was just “the loud girl with the crazy hair”.

Ooooh.

“Barbz, could 1 of you send me a list of all my opening acts I’ve ever had on American & World Tours? thx – onika tanya maraj,” she tweeted to fans.

We guess this was Nicki’s way of subtly reminding everyone that she put coins in Trey’z pocket. (And her fan called Meek Mill a rat, we peeped that). We get it, sis. Now, are you going to apologize or nah???

Nicki also took the time to address the fact that she wrote all of her hits. See some of her pretentious tweets after the flip.