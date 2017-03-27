USF Football Player Shot During Road Rage Incident They Say “He Pulled Gun First” In [Video]

A USF DB, Hassan Childs, was shot 3-times Saturday night in a road raging melee. Reports are kind of sketchy, but Childs allegedly pulled a gun on an angry motorist and didn’t shoot. The “angry motorist” reportedly ran to his car and got his roscoe, while with his wife and child, and lit up the football player striking him 3-times! Childs is in stable condition and expected to recover.

USF