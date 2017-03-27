In Regular Degular Rapper’s Daughter News: Eminem’s Kid Hailie Scott Is A Normal College Student

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Thriving In College

Eminem’s little girl is all grown up and doing well in the world — but not in the over the top way you might expect from a cast member of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” more like your bio chem classmate at college. In fact, the rapper’s daughter IS a student at Michigan State, according to DailyMail reports. Hailie’s no slouch at academics either, she reportedly earned Summa Cum Laude status when she graduated high school, maintaining a GPA over 3.9 while keeping memberships in National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club, volleyball and student council.

In honor of tbt and my mood today

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Of course we all remember her from these TBT days. Hit the flip for more photos of the happy 21-year-old, along with shots of her with her pet puppy and her boyfriend.

Instagram

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Mondays 😴

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Feeling extra lucky today ☘️

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Celebrity Seeds, For Your Viewing Pleasure, In White Folks News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus