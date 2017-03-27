In Regular Degular Rapper’s Daughter News: Eminem’s Kid Hailie Scott Is A Normal College Student
- By Bossip Staff
Eminem’s little girl is all grown up and doing well in the world — but not in the over the top way you might expect from a cast member of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” more like your bio chem classmate at college. In fact, the rapper’s daughter IS a student at Michigan State, according to DailyMail reports. Hailie’s no slouch at academics either, she reportedly earned Summa Cum Laude status when she graduated high school, maintaining a GPA over 3.9 while keeping memberships in National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club, volleyball and student council.
