Is Wearing Your Bonnet In Public Tacky?

My sister loves her bonnet. So much so that she’s created a hashtag for the life she leads. #BonnetLife. Most Black girls know how far a good bonnet can go in preserving the moisture in your hair, preserving your style and the strength of your hair as well. Still, the assumption is that bonnets will be worn in the privacy of your own home. So you can imagine my mortification when my sister decided that she would have continental breakfast, in the lobby of our hotel, wearing her beloved bonnet. We were in Savannah, Georgia celebrating my birthday and my sister just didn’t want to take it off before we went downstairs.

While it certainly wasn’t something I would have done, I admired the fact that my sister didn’t care about the opinions of others enough to let it deter her from moving as she wished.

I took a picture of the moment and put it on my Instagram.

[madamenoire]

United Airlines: “Your Leggings Are Welcome” (Despite Yesterday’s Mess)

If you hopped on Twitter yesterday and saw United trending, you might’ve thought, “Great, another airline I’m going to have to stop flying.” But before you jump to conclusions, it seems special circumstances were involved in United’s decision to block two teenage girls wearing leggings from boarding a flight to Minneapolis yesterday.

The young passengers weren’t your everyday customers, they were “pass riders” — relatives or friends of United employees allowed to fly at discounted rates — and as such they are required to follow the airline’s dress code when flying which, apparently, does not include leggings.

Despite the explanations being tweeted from United’s Twitter handle during the debacle, celebs and citizens alike dragged the airline for their “policing” of women’s clothes which, understandably, was deemed sexist. Today, United put out a formal statement on the incident, attempting to assure its regular customers their leggings are all good, but it might not be enough for the airline to recover from yesterday’s mishap. What do you think?

[madamenoire]

Pharrell Williams To Produce Movie Musical Based On His Life For 20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox has acquired a pitch for a musical based on the life of Pharrell Williams.

Variety is reporting that project will be titled Atlantis. The movie musical will be based on the early life of Pharrell when he was growing up in Virginia Beach, Va. The move is the latest from a creative relationship that also saw Pharrell produce and musically supervise the award-winning film Hidden Figures.

Pharrell’s prior film work includes scoring the Despicable Me film franchise which spawned his hit single “Happy.” His I Am Other company also produced the movie DOPE and the documentary “Roxanne, Roxanne” which chronicles the life of pioneering woman rapper Roxanne Shante.

[hiphopwired]