Making It Rain On Them Hoes: Drizzy Drake’s ‘More Life’ Cracks Over 500,000 Units Sold In First Week

Drake’s ‘More Life’ Hits #1, Sells 505,000 Albums First Week

Some of you are probably pausing “Passionfruit” or “Portland” or “Do Not Disturb” or any one of the new bangers that Aubs released last week just to read this.

Suffice to say Drake’s new album “playlist”, More Life, is a BIG success if you believe what you read on social media. However, if you don’t, here are some number that confirm that claim.

According to Billboard, More Life hit #1 on the charts after garnering the equivalent of 505,000 units sold between streams (257,000) and traditional album sales (226,000) and single sales (23,000).

Tweeters lie, Instagrammers lie, numbers don’t.

More Life is Drake’s seventh consecutive album to debut at No. 1. Only his debut EP, So Far Gone, has missed the top slot, as it debuted and peaked at No. 6 back in 2009. Drake’s seven No. 1s ties him with Kanye West and Eminem for the second-most No. 1s among hip-hop acts, trailing only Jay Z, with 13 leaders.Last week’s No. 1, Ed Sheeran’s ÷, falls to No. 2 after two weeks leading the list. ÷ earned 119,000 units in the latest tracking frame — down 34 percent.

What’s your favorite song from the Owl God’s new project?

