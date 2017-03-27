New Music: Kayla Brianna Feat. Dreezy “Luck” Prod. By London On Da Track [Audio]

Fresh off of her iHeart Radio Music Awards Best New Artist nomination, Kayla Brianna, is ushering in the spring with a new record titled “Luck.” Sure to be a chart-topper, “Luck,” features platinum recording artist Dreezy (Wasted, Body) and is produced by producing juggernaut, London On Da Track (Drake, Lil’ Wayne, Gucci Mane, Kelly Rowland).

“So excited for everyone to hear the new music, I have grown a little, experienced more, and had a lot of fun!” – Kayla Brianna

Last fall, the rising R&B star revealed she had been working extensively with Young Thug’s not-so-secret weapon, London On Da Track for her debut project and “Luck” is a direct result of those ATL studio sessions. The breezy production sets the stage nicely for Kayla Brianna to floss her airy vocals across the chorus as Dreezy adds a bit of Chicago swag with her guest spot. Check out the song below:

"Luck" is the follow-up to Kayla Brianna's charting effort"Work For It" which featured YFN Lucci and helped garner her the iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination. With the radio on her radar, Kayla Brianna is not just relying on four leaf clovers and rabbit feet to take her to the top. Take a listen; stream "Luck" and follow @kaylabrianna on Instagram or check out her website at http://www.kaylabrianna.com for exclusive news and updates.