American Headazz Story: Cuba Gooding Jr. Lifts Sarah Paulson’s Skirt For A Peek, People Are PISSED

Cuba Gooding Jr. Slammed For Lifting Sarah Paulson’s Dress At AHS Panel

Cuba Gooding’s big dumb face should be in the dictionary whenever Merriam-Webster decides to add “headass” to the dictionary. If it ain’t one thing, it’s a muthaf**kin other with this dude.

Sunday, at an American Horror Story: Roanoke panel discussion O.J. Cuba thought it would be cute to get a lil’ up-skirt action going while Sarah Paulson was hugging co-star Kathy Bates.

Sarah Paulson introducing Kathy Bates….. name a better friendship pic.twitter.com/B8Q15b09tX — p.c 🍒 (@90sIover) March 27, 2017

Not that it should be cool in any era, but in 2017 this behavior that the President of the United States would describe as “locker room talk” will not be given a pass by thumb-thirsty feminists and liberal whistleblowers.

How would @cubagoodingjr react if a man walked up to his daughter, Piper and lifted her dress up behind her back? #itsneverok — SallyThatTwirl (@SupremelyOne) March 27, 2017

There’s more where that came from. They even through Sarah under the bus for not being offended. Keep flipping, you’ll see…

Images via Twitter