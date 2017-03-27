Surprise! Dwyane Wade’s “Break Baby Mama” Aja Metoyer Confirms Joining #BBWLA

Aja Metoyer Joins Basketball Wives L.A.

Shaunie O’Neal has a few more tricks up her sleeve when it comes to reviving the Basketball Wives L.A. cast. We confirmed a few weeks ago that Evelyn “non-motherf**king factor” Lozada will be returning to the franchise. Now, we have confirmation that the mother of Dwyane Wade’s youngest son will be making her mark on reality T.V. through the show.

Rumors circulated about her addition, but now it’s confirmed on her Instagram account.

🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by AjaMetoyer (@aja_metoyer) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Aja made headlines back in 2013 after revealing the paternity of her son. Dwyane and Garbrielle Union were in a public relationship at the time and confirmed the baby was “conceived during a break”. Anyone interested in seeing this chick on television??

See more of Aja and her son on the next pages.