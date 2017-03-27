Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton & Yvonne Orji Attend The ‘Stellar Awards’

Seen on the scene…

Stellar Awards Photos

Several celebs had a gospel good time this weekend at the 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Seen on the scene at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena were newlyweds Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton….



as well as host for the evening Erica Campbell.

Kirk Franklin was also spotted smooching his bangin’ wife Tammy…



and newly married Tasha Cobbs showed off her wedding ring.

Our favorite “pure talent” bae Yvonne Orji was also seen on the scene looking far from “insecure.”

Hallejuah!

What do YOU think about the stars spotted at the Stellar Awards???

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on TV One, on Palm Sunday, April 9 at 6pm ET with encores at 8pm and 11pm ET.

Additionally, the Stellar Awards will air in national broadcast syndication April 15-May 7, 2017.

More photos on the flip.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images/Maury Phillips/Arnold Turner

