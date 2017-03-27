For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jazz Anderson “How To Rob” [Video]

Promising Hip-Hop MC Jazz Anderson is at it again with a classic visual and hot, new track titled, “How to Rob.” The blazing record pays homage to the yesteryear of Hip-Hop and questions its current state while crisply announcing how she plans to make it all her own.

“I’m 5’9″, so how they over lookin’ me? They do it for the Gram, I do it for the culture.”

– Jazz Anderson (How to Rob)

Mixing a lyricist at heart with an old school beat, and a flow that glides between relevant punch-lines, was a recipe for a hit. Jazz Anderson is proving that she has the chops to represent for all of the Millennial in the rap game and every Hip-Hop female around the globe.

