Shade Files: Tiny Cottle’s Mother Dianne Comes For Tamar Braxton Over Ignoring Tiny And Heiress

Dianne Cottle Comes After Tamar Braxton On Instagram

As if Tiny doesn’t have enough going on for herself already this week…here goes Mama Tiny stirring up additional drama for her daughter.

Dianne Cottle took a quick and efficient swipe at Tamar Braxton on Instagram today, insinuating that she’s been tossing shade at Tiny during this difficult time in her life, and even slacking off on Godmother duties for little Heiress.

It all started off so simply, with Tamar mentioning how much she wishes she had a baby daughter of her own.

🙏🏾 I wish I had a baby girl😔 A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Next thing you know, Dianne hopped in with a thing or two to say about Tamar and Tiny’s broken friendship, and Tamar ignoring the baby that Tiny honored her with Godmotherhood…

#Tiny's mom had time today 😩 #TamarBraxton The tea today chile 💅🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Interesting. Well, moms will be moms and hop in with their two cents whenever the mood strikes. But you would think that with Tiny’s other social media issues this week…Mama Cottle could give it a little rest.

What do you think?

Instagram