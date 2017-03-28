The Internet Couldn’t Wait To Start Slandering T.I. Bae Bernice Burgos’ Voice And Start Putting Her On Blast

Bernice Burgos’ Voice Gets Slandered

Bernice Burgos has been in the news as of late for her role in allegedly breaking up T.I. and Tiny’s (un)happy home. She decided to respond to the rumors with a timely video explaining that she wasn’t breaking anything up.

Bernice Burgos clears up rumors that she's breaking up TI and Tiny's happy home. She also makes it clear she's not a pass around b*tch. pic.twitter.com/qTLkEHm113 — EFB (@ENTFORBREAKFAST) March 27, 2017

While that’s all well and good, her voice in the video made people cringe because she really sounds like the lost member of Dipset. Also, the internet is just now learning that Burgos is close to 40 years old. Most people thought she was in her 20s. Yikes.

Hearing Bernice Burgos' voice for the first time… pic.twitter.com/cavASTZx6t — Lea (@_MissLeandra) March 27, 2017

The slander didn’t end there…take a look at the crazy comments and see just what happens when you enter the limelight.