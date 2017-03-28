Iyanla, Fix It! The “Fresh Prince” Cast Reunited WITHOUT OG Aunt Viv & Set Twitter Ablaze
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
“Fresh Prince” Cast Snubs Aunt Viv & Breaks Twitter
It’s no secret that OG Aunt Viv aka dark-skinned Aunt Viv aka Blackstress Janet Hubert
strongly dislikes hates Will Smith and everything “Fresh Prince”-related YEARS after being fired and replaced which explains why the cast reunited without her in a breathtakingly petty moment that set Twitter ablaze.
Hit the flip for a peek into the hilarious chaos over Blackstress Janet Hubert’s snubbing.