Nicki Minaj Sends More Day Late And Dollar Short Shade Remy’s Way In New Song [Listen]

Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots At Remy Ma

Even though she took her sweet time responding to Remy’s SHEther-ing of her rap throne…Nicki Minaj can’t seem to contain her enthusiasm for tossing shots Remy’s way now.

After clapping back with the lukewarm “No Frauds,” Nicki is tossing some additional commentary at Remy.

Yo, I just started my sentence like a capital letter/

Got bars for years, I hope you send me a letter/

Know she’ll never be queen, so now she got a vendetta/

I ain’t talkin’ ’bout David when I say I’ma Guetta…

And Nicki sort-of shadily insinuated that that dig is her favorite line:

lol isn't that one obvious? "I ain't talkin bout DAVID when I say Ima GUETTA". 👑 https://t.co/ZkN1Lh5rGK — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 24, 2017

Um…well okay, girl! That “Guetta” line didn’t make a whole hell of a lot to sense to us over here but we’re sure her fans are death-dropping over it.

We wonder if this is going to be Nicki’s new thing…weaving Remy disses into each new verse she drops. That’s one way to do it, we suppose…

What do you think of Nicki’s latest Remy shade??

