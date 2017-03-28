Are You Feeling This ‘Do? Usher Debuts New Green Dye Job In NYC

Usher Debuts New Green Hairstyle

Looks like the multicolor hair trend may be catching on for celeb men.

Usher was spotted out and about in NYC, strolling the streets with a brand new hair color. The R&B Crooner rocked a turquoise-green streak in his hair, accented by an orange hat.

Hmm, are you feeling it? Granted we don’t know the reason for the switch up, if there even is one, but the odd choice is…something. What do you think of it?

Hit the flip for more…

Splash