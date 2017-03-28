Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, And Torrei Hart Celebrate Daughter Heaven’s 12th With Soccer-Themed Bash

The Hart Family Celebrates Daughter Heaven’s 12th Birthday

Talk about blended family preciousness!

Kevin Hart, Eniko, Torrei, and their family and friends got together to celebrate daughter Heaven Hart’s 12th birthday with a soccer-themed party over the weekend.

With cakes and decor custom-designed by BDashd and sponsored by Soccer Shop USA, the Hart fam and celebrity guests including Laura Govan and son and Simone Shepherd, enjoyed cake and treats while celebrating Heaven’s big day.

Looks like fun times!

@bDASHd