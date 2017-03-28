Love & Hip Hop ATL Ep.4: Karlie Redd Takes Pictures Of Kirk’s Side-Seed [Video]

#karlieredd so messy 😂😂😩 #lhhatl

A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on

Love & Hip Hop ATL went down last night and don’t worry, the fights are coming. Messy azz Karlie Redd was outchea getting evidence of Kirk Frost’s side baby and even took pictures. Also, new girl Lovely Mimi, gets into it with some other new chronies.

Turn the pages and catch up…

Instagram

Y'all feeling @sierra_glamshop_ ? 💅 she kinda looks like Kalenna 👀 #LHHATL

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

Okay push through whatever her name is Alexis😂😂😂Repost @thelovehiphopfights

A post shared by 📺RealityClipsOfficial™ (@therealitytvoverdose) on

Is it just me or is ATL still good whether it has fights or not ? Can't say the same for NY or Hollywood 💀 #LHHATL

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

@iamtresurep hey boo 💅 #LHHATL

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

    #TeamMimi or #TeamSierra ? 👊 #LHHATL

    A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

    Chilleeee 😂 #LHHATL

    A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

    @mssinabina will be back after next week💅 #LHHATL

    A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

    Karlie needs to get that ass WHOOPED like how has it not happened yet? 😩 #LHHATL

    A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

