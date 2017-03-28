Rumor Control: Kanye West Shuts Down Speculation That He Will Host ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Kanye West Will Not Be Hosting An American Idol Reboot

Kanye West might have come upon hard times recently, but it ain’t THAT bad.

According to TMZ, there has been a rumor swirling that NBC is looking to reboot the quintessential singing competition show, American Idol, and they were allegedly eyeing Kanye West to be the host.

Yikes.

Kanye is undoubtedly a great musician, but there’s no way in hell he should be hosting Idol.

Apparently he agrees because a rep shot down prospect:

“There is no conversation with Kanye West to join ‘American Idol’ or any other show for that matter.”

G.O.O.D. for Kanye. Can you imagine what he would do if he didn’t approve of the artist who won?

*Kanye shrug*

