BREAKING: LeBron James died tonight due to a fatal tap in the back. May he rest in peace. (Video via @hiphopnewscentral) #sports #news #NBA #basketball #Spurs #Cavs #LeBeon #LeBronJames #RIP

A post shared by NOTSportsCenter (@notsportscenter) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT