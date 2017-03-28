Traffic Yams: Vegas #AnchorBae Demetria Obilor’s Beachy Bikini Pics Quite The Lusty Lede

💕🌸thinkin' of a master plan A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:29am PST

New Anchor Demetria Obilor Shares Bikini Pics On The Instagram

If you’re late to the Demetria Obilor party, then shame on you. We sent out the invite and everything.

For those you who RSVP’d you know that the Las Vegas new anchor is the object of many people’s affection.

She recently blessed the timeline with some photos from the beach in California…where you wear a bikini…and splash around in the water…and, yeah.

Demetria Ocean 🌊 #California #beach #twobraids #asherahswimwear A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Check out more of the latest from the lovely Demetria on the flipper.

Images via Instagram