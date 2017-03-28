Traffic Yams: Vegas #AnchorBae Demetria Obilor’s Beachy Bikini Pics Quite The Lusty Lede

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

💕🌸thinkin' of a master plan

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

New Anchor Demetria Obilor Shares Bikini Pics On The Instagram

If you’re late to the Demetria Obilor party, then shame on you. We sent out the invite and everything.

For those you who RSVP’d you know that the Las Vegas new anchor is the object of many people’s affection.

She recently blessed the timeline with some photos from the beach in California…where you wear a bikini…and splash around in the water…and, yeah.

Demetria Ocean 🌊 #California #beach #twobraids #asherahswimwear

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

Check out more of the latest from the lovely Demetria on the flipper.

Images via Instagram

Give that man some act right

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

You heard her, ladies.

Had to get cute today…cause my baby daddy just made bail, he a thug, he'll shoot today 💁🏽🎵😂

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

Fellas, if you got felonies you might have a shot! LMAO

When that Hotline Bling 📞📞 🤣 We were talking about the #grammys 🎵 #drizzy

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

*looking eyes emoji*

Happy Valentine's Day 💋 Mine is off to a good start…Working, getting 🌹& singing good music 🎶 ❤️…

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

Demetria is a great news anchor, but the Sandman from Apollo would like to have a word with her…

So, @keithsweat fine self stopped by the studio today 😍 #nobodddyyy Check out his show at @flamingovegas next week! #Vegas

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

Sweatin’ Keith.

    Yuh dat wayyy

    A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

    “You da man! You da man!”- Young Dro

