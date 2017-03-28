Traffic Yams: Vegas #AnchorBae Demetria Obilor’s Beachy Bikini Pics Quite The Lusty Lede
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8
❯
❮
New Anchor Demetria Obilor Shares Bikini Pics On The Instagram
If you’re late to the Demetria Obilor party, then shame on you. We sent out the invite and everything.
For those you who RSVP’d you know that the Las Vegas new anchor is the object of many people’s affection.
She recently blessed the timeline with some photos from the beach in California…where you wear a bikini…and splash around in the water…and, yeah.
Check out more of the latest from the lovely Demetria on the flipper.
Images via Instagram
You heard her, ladies.
Fellas, if you got felonies you might have a shot! LMAO
*looking eyes emoji*
D.O. loves the kids.
Demetria is a great news anchor, but the Sandman from Apollo would like to have a word with her…
Sweatin’ Keith.
Continue Slideshow
“You da man! You da man!”- Young Dro