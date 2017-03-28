Christina Milian Celebrates Her Daughter Violet’s 7th Birthday With A Superhero Themed Bash
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
Violet Nash’s 7th Birthday Party
Christina Milian’s daughter is growing up.
Violet Nash, Christina’s daughter with super-producer The Dream, recently blew out 7 candles on her birthday cake at a fun location.
Christina took her daughter to Sky Zone Van Nuys for a joint celebration with her nephew Daniel.
Both kids partied it up at the trampoline park for a superhero themed party…
and Violet dressed up as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.
bDASHd, who recently designed Kevin Hart’s daughter’s birthday, planned the event and provided the décor.
Too cute for the kids, right???
More from Violet Nash’s birthday party on the flip.
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/christina-milian-celebrates-her-daughter-violets-7th-birthday-with-a-superhero-themed-bash/ Christina Milian Celebrates Her Daughter Violet’s 7th Birthday With A Superhero Themed Bash - NaijaRepublic Site