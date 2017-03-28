Christina Milian Celebrates Her Daughter Violet’s 7th Birthday With A Superhero Themed Bash

- By Bossip Staff
In celebrity seed news…

Violet Nash’s 7th Birthday Party

Christina Milian’s daughter is growing up.

Violet Nash, Christina’s daughter with super-producer The Dream, recently blew out 7 candles on her birthday cake at a fun location.
Christina took her daughter to Sky Zone Van Nuys for a joint celebration with her nephew Daniel.

Both kids partied it up at the trampoline park for a superhero themed party…

and Violet dressed up as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.

Being Harley Quinn can be exhausting! #HappyBirthday2me

A post shared by Violet Madison (@violetmadison) on

bDASHd, who recently designed Kevin Hart’s daughter’s birthday, planned the event and provided the décor.

Too cute for the kids, right???

More from Violet Nash’s birthday party on the flip.

