Christina Milian Celebrates Her Daughter Violet’s 7th Birthday With A Superhero Themed Bash

Happy Birthday @VioletMadison and Daniel! So much fun at our @Skyzone SuperHero Birthday Party 🎉 #SkyZone #Partner #VioletMadison

Violet Nash’s 7th Birthday Party

Christina Milian’s daughter is growing up.

Violet Nash, Christina’s daughter with super-producer The Dream, recently blew out 7 candles on her birthday cake at a fun location.

Christina took her daughter to Sky Zone Van Nuys for a joint celebration with her nephew Daniel.

Both kids partied it up at the trampoline park for a superhero themed party…



and Violet dressed up as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.

Being Harley Quinn can be exhausting! #HappyBirthday2me

bDASHd, who recently designed Kevin Hart’s daughter’s birthday, planned the event and provided the décor.

