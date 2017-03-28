A Wrap: Kris Jenner Calls It Quits With Wide-Hipped Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner Allegedly Breaks Things Off Easy With Corey Gamble

Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner is taking a break from her longtime cougar cub, Corey Gamble. According to Radar Online, their sources confirm that Kris has already taken “a break” from the relationship since February and plans on calling it quits, completely, as soon as her schedule slows down.

“They are not broken up yet because she has not decided to pull the plug on her and Corey completely, but a lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyways!” Their source adds. The couple were last seen together on Valentine’s Day.

“Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now,” a source close to the Kardashians told Radar.“She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

The 61-year-old KUWTK family matriarch and Gamble started dating after her split from Caitlyn Jenner, 67, in 2014. This lasted wayyyy longer than we suspected if Radar’s sources are correct.