A Lil Positivity: Man Raises Over $7K For Popeyes Worker’s College Fund

A lil positivity…

Donald Carter Raises Over $7,000 For Popeyes Worker

A Kansas City man’s random act of kindness has gone viral. According to Fox4KC, Don Carter recently stopped by a local Popeyes drive-thru when he struck up a conversation with the woman working the window. That woman, Shajuana Mays, told him she wanted to go back to school for nursing and that drove Don into action.

“Literally crunching on the chicken and this thought dawns on me. What if you pay for her to go to school?” Don told the local station.

After finding out that it would cost the woman $1,500 to get a CNA license, Don created a GoFundMe page for the woman and asked for help from his Facebook friends.

“What if 300 of my friends donated $5.00 each?” wrote Don on Facebook. That little request for help has turned into over $7,000 for the woman to fulfill her dreams.

People are continuing to donate money to the cause and so far they’ve given between $5-$125.



People can be so kind, riiiiight?

