Revenge Of The N.E.R.D. : Pharrell Williams’ Life Story Being Made Into Movie Musical
- By Bossip Staff
Fox Making Musical Film Inspired By Pharrell Williams’ Childhood
Pharrell just keeps on winning. The artist/producer/designer has successfully pitched an upcoming musical film inspired by his childhood in Virginia to Fox according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The project, titled ‘Atlantis,’ is being described as a Romeo and Juliet story with a musical bent.
Michael Mayer will direct and Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4 writer) will write the script.
Congratulations to Pharrell and Mimi Valdes for another I Am Other victory.
