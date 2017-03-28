Revenge Of The N.E.R.D. : Pharrell Williams’ Life Story Being Made Into Movie Musical

Fox Making Musical Film Inspired By Pharrell Williams’ Childhood

Pharrell just keeps on winning. The artist/producer/designer has successfully pitched an upcoming musical film inspired by his childhood in Virginia to Fox according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, titled ‘Atlantis,’ is being described as a Romeo and Juliet story with a musical bent.

Michael Mayer will direct and Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4 writer) will write the script.

Congratulations to Pharrell and Mimi Valdes for another I Am Other victory.

WENN