We Must Protect This House: Oklahoma Man Kills 3 Teenage Home Invaders Armed With Knives And Brass Knuckles

Three Home Invaders Shot And Killed In Oklahoma

These guys didn’t think this home invasion thing out all the way.

A CNN report states that three home-invaders in Oklahoma were killed by the resident, they were armed with 1 knife and a set of brass knuckles…like they were going to a 1981 street fight.

The shooter was the 23-year-old son of the homeowner who was armed with a rifle.

It is reported that the boys broke down the victims’ backdoor in broad daylight and got a bit more than they bargained for. When police arrived they found 2 dead in the kitchen and 1 on the driveway, they were all teenage boys between the ages of 16 and 18.

It’s sad that three boys with their whole future ahead of them lost their lives, but also, don’t try to rob people.

Image via Shutterstock