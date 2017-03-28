Coupled Up: Young M.A. And Tori Brixx Share A Smooch On Snap Chat
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Coupled Up: Young M.A. And Tori Brixx
Young M.A. and girlfriend Tori Brixx are still going strong. The two displayed some social media PDA, sharing a smooch on snap chat. Young M.A. visited the L.A. Leakers recently, and revealed that their relationship “just happened” and has been going on before the public knew about it. Young M.A. got bashful whent he host asked her to go into detailabout how she met and hooked up with her beautiful model bae.
When asked, Young M.A. says that Tori doesn’t really like displaying their love for likes but, hey we’re not complaining – at all. They make a good looking couple, don’t you think?
Instagram/Levelup Hip Hop
Hit the flip for more of the couple.