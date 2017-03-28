Coupled Up: Young M.A. And Tori Brixx Share A Smooch On Snap Chat

Coupled Up: Young M.A. And Tori Brixx

Young M.A. and girlfriend Tori Brixx are still going strong. The two displayed some social media PDA, sharing a smooch on snap chat. Young M.A. visited the L.A. Leakers recently, and revealed that their relationship “just happened” and has been going on before the public knew about it. Young M.A. got bashful whent he host asked her to go into detailabout how she met and hooked up with her beautiful model bae.

When asked, Young M.A. says that Tori doesn’t really like displaying their love for likes but, hey we’re not complaining – at all. They make a good looking couple, don’t you think?

. 🖤 FLIRT ALERT! 👩‍❤️‍👩 #YOUNGMA x #TORIBRIXX A post shared by ♛🅿 HIP HOP QUEEN 🎥📸 (@leveluphiphop) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Instagram/Levelup Hip Hop

Hit the flip for more of the couple.