Swingin’ Into Action: The Brand New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Is Everything You Want And More [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

A Second Action-Packed ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Has Been Released

This summer’s superhero blockbuster is set around Peter Parker’s mission to join Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers in planet-saving glory.

The first trailer gave us peek at what your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be like, this new one…well, it gives you a LOT more than a peek.

Just take our money. All of it. *here*.

Image via YouTube/Marvel

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1544600/swingin-into-action-the-brand-new-spider-man-homecoming-trailer-is-everything-you-want-and-more-video-43081/
Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Movie, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus