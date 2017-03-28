Racism? Bill O’Reilly Didn’t Hear Maxine Waters Cause Her “James Brown Wig” [Video]

https://twitter.com/mmfa/status/846727389971447808/video/1

Bill O’Reilly has been opposite Black Plights his whole life. He’s tried to hide it with his monicker being on TV so prevalent, but he slipped up today. Instead of dealing with the point of interest, he decided to talk mess about Maxine Waters’ wig, like a childhood kid in class that calls you the “n-word” after you said something he didn’t like. F**k Bill!

youtube