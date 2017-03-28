Who’s Lovely Mimi? A Gallery Of Reasons The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About LHHATL’s Newest Castmember

Who Is Lovely Mimi

If you watched Love and Hip-Hop ATL last night then you saw the debut of one Lovely Mimi. She’s loud, extra and madly in love with her husband. For many, she was too damn extra. But what people don’t know is that she has a dedicated following of more than a million people.

Hubby finally has an IG follow him @remy_the_boss A post shared by Lovely Mimi (@itslovelymimi) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Many of them come to her page for her insane videos and comedy. Others come because they think she’s fine as hell. What do you think? Take a look at some of these videos and pics and see how you feel about the newest breakout star.