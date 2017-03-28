Poor Petty Wap: Alexis Sky Says Fetty Wap Cheated On Her With Masika On Her Birthday

Shade files….

Alexis Sky Blasts Masika Kalysha In New Interview

There’s drama brewing between two of Fetty Wap’s exes ahead of the new season of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”

As previously reported Mona Scott Young’s production team masterfully surprised Masika Kalysha by adding Alexis Sky to the cast and she’s none too pleased.

Masika is of course, the mother of the New Jersey rapper’s daughter Khari Barbie…



and Alexis was his longtime girlfriend.



Now Alexis has done an interview with TheJasmineBrand where she’s airing out “Hoe-sika” for not only ruining her relationship but sleeping with Fetty on her 21st birthday.

On Masika Coming in Between Her and Fetty:

“Through the two years in my relationship, she caused so much hell. Always worried about me because she wanted to be with him. But you did it all wrong. You thought keeping a baby was going to keep him. No, that was my man.”

On Masika allegedly having sex with Fetty on her birthday:

“He cheated on me with Masika on my birthday actually. On my 21st birthday, she got pregnant. She knew Fetty was my man, but you know, Hoe-sika basically likes to go around and sleep with everybody’s man. But she has the wrong one. She did that. They messed around on my 21st birthday and she purposely leaked the Snapchat of them being in the hotel room. So that was my gift and then when I was in surgery getting my implants she actually had the baby on the day I had my surgery.”

On her reaction to Masika’s pregnancy:

“It was emotional for me. I didn’t even know she was pregnant. She posted a picture. Mind you I’m still in my relationship. We just moved in a house. Fairytale. I’m driving one day and I’m on Instagram like “What?” I thought I was about to die. I had to stop my car and I see a picture of her.”

SMH…

All….this….drama….over….Fetty….Wap.

What do YOU think about Alexis Sky airing out Masika???

See Masika’s reaction on the flip.

ATLPics.net/Instagram/AP