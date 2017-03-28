Exclusive: LHHNY’s Mendeecees Appeals Judge’s Decision Not To Lower His Prison Time

Love & Hip Hop New York Star Giving Drug Dealing Appeal One More Shot

“Love & Hip Hop New York’s” Mendeecees Harris doesn’t care what the judge ruled – he’s still gunning to get out of prison early.

The reality star has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that he isn’t eligible for lesser prison time for his role in a drug trafficking ring, BOSSIP has learned.

Mendeecees and his lawyer Dawn Florio filed the appeal last week, claiming that the court made a mistake when the judge shut down his bid for less prison time.

Mendeecees argued that he was locked up under expired sentencing guidelines, and his then-lawyer and the prosecution should have realized the error. He asked for three years to be shaved off his time, saying that he could continue his work as a youth leader and encourage kids to stay off the streets and in the drug dealing lifestyle.

But earlier this month, a judge denied his bid for a lower sentence, ruling that under Mendeecees’ plea deal, he can’t appeal the sentence once it went into effect. Even though the new sentencing policy went into effect before he was sent to prison, his plea agreement states that a sentence lowering doesn’t apply.