Rude & Dumb: Adrien Broner Wishes Death On All 6 Of His Baby Mother’s, Gets Exposed For Cheating

Adrien Broner Gets Exposed For Cheating After Making Tasteless Death Joke

Adrien Broner put his zombie feet in his mouth today, after posting a not-so-funny joke to his Facebook page– and then his baby’s mother Miya dropped a bomb on him. The Cincinnati boxer wrote “I wish my babymamas was at cameo”.

Cameo is a night club that made the news recently, when 15 people were shot and one person died. Facebook users immediately started to call him out on his rude and cruel comments. Adrien has 7 kids with 6 different women.

Adrien is allegedly engaged to a woman named Arie aka “Miss Louie Bags”.

WELP, one of the mothers of his children clapped back at him and let it be know that he was just in her bed, last week. Screen grab courtesy of Fameolous.

Yikes, that joke went over like a boomerang. Ironically, Arie had some almost kind things to say about the mothers of Adrien’s children, after one exposed him for cheating. Hit the flip to see what she said.