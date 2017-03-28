Musty Mayonnaise Boy Bill O’Reilly Apologizes For Maxine Waters Wig Comments

Bye Bill!!

Bill O’Reilly Apologizes For Mocking Maxine Waters

Remember when we showed that video of musty, crusty, annoying azz Bill O’Reilly trying to ether Congressman Maxine Waters?

“I didn’t hear a word she said,” said O’Reilly. “I was looking at the James Brown wig.”If we have a picture of James Brown — it’s the same wig.”

https://twitter.com/mmfa/status/846727389971447808/video/1

Well he’s since apologized after his comments about her “James Brown wig” went viral for being racist and sexist.

According to Bill, he respects Auntie Maxine and his joke was “dumb.”

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs,” he said. “I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

Ya think???

Now, let’s all wait for Auntie Maxine to show Bill what a real READ looks like. *folds hands*

