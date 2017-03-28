Another One: Burglars Steal $150,000 From Actress Emmy Rossum

Poor thing!

Emmy Rossum Burglarized In Hollywood

Emmy Rossum is the latest celebrity to be targeted by burglars. According to TMZ, robbers stole $150,000 worth of jewelry from the “Shameless” star. According to the site, Emmy’s west L.A. home was hit when thieves went into two of her safes and cleaned them out.

The damage was found by the housekeeper who noticed that the power was off and a glass pane on a back door was smashed.

She’s since tweeted:

Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 28, 2017

Poor Fiona Gallagher!

Emmy is the latest victim in a string of celebrity burglaries. Others included Jaime Pressly, Kendall Jenner, Yasiel Puig, Derek Fisher and Alanis Morrisette.

