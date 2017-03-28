Lawsuits: Man Alleges Waffle House Grease Smothered And Covered His Property, Suing

Waffle House Hit With Lawsuit Over “Grease Leak”

A man who lives near a Waffle House in Alabama, is suing the restaurant after grease and sewage seeped into his property. Mack Crook Jr. lives adjacent to Waffle House in Anniston, Alabama. He’s seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc. for damages.

According to AP News, Crook says the restaurant’s “grease interceptor” has continuously leaked grease and contaminated fluid into the ground, in the lawsuit. The lawsuits states “the combination of grease and sewage has over time seeped onto and under the foundation of the Plaintiff’s building, causing physical damage to the Plaintiff’s property and loss of use and enjoyment of the property.”

Waffle House Inc. has not made a direct statement about the claims of Cooks but, in the court filings they deny that their grease interceptors have caused any damage. In the court records, Waffle House also denies that grease and sewage damaged the building and is demanding proof of that happening.