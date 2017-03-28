New Music: Coline Creuzot “High Life” [Audio]

Houstonian R&B Chart Topping Singer-Songwriter Releases Smoky 2017 Single

Houston’s own and one of R&B’s most promising voices, Coline Creuzot is soaring high today with her hot single, “High Life”. Fresh off the heels of her hit 2016 single “Truth Is” which climbed to #24 on the Billboard Adult R&B/Contemporary charts, “High Life” is available for streaming on the artist’s Soundcloud page. Written by Dallas Blocker (Bun B, Rick Ross, Paul Wall) and produced by J Sounds, “High Life” is a must-add to any summer playlist.

“High Life” can currently be streamed on Coline’s Soundcloud page at: http://www.soundcloud.com/creuzot For more information and to keep updated on all Coline Creuzot related news, please visit her website at: http://www.colinecreuzot.com.