Bernice Who? TI Hugs Up With Tiny Backstage At V-103 Pop Up Concert In Atlanta

TI And Tiny Spotted Together At V-103 Pop Up Concert

Well, no wonder Tiny isn’t bothered by any “pass around bish!”

After a week’s worth of shade-throwing at the “side chick” TI’s allegedly been entertaining after Tiny’s divorce petition went public…The Family Hustle is looking a little amicable in these streets.

The estranged couple was caught canoodling backstage at V-103’s Pop Up Concert, looking like nobody knows no Bernice at all…

And Tiny is wearing a smirk of triumph while nestled comfortably in her (soon-to-be-ex?) hubby’s embrace…

Hmmm…do you take this as a simple sign of mutual respect between an amicably separating couple…or is TI finally seeing the fault in his ways and making baby steps toward heading home like Tiny told him to do?

What do you think? Should “side-piece Bernice” be worried about Tiny possibly reclaiming her position with Tip and pushing the “pass-around” out of the picture??

Hit the flip for more…

Prince Williams/ATL Pics.net