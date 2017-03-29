Back Alley “Doctor” Who Killed Woman With Fix-A-Flat Butt Injections Gets 10 Years In Prison

“Toxic Tush” Fix-A-Flat Injecting Doctor Gets 10 Years In Prison

The transgender woman who permanently disfigured several women and transitioning women, eventually killing 31-year-old Shatarka Nuby with injections of a harmful mix of fix-a-flat, super glue, and cement, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today.

According to CBS Miami, Oneal Ron Morris was sentenced after pleading guilty to injecting multiple women and copping to a manslaughter charge for Shatarka’s death.

Several women testified that they fell ill after Morris injected them with the substances after leading them to believe that they were being pumped full of medical-grade silicone acquired on the black market during their illegal cosmetic procedures. Shatarka Nuby passed away after receiving about 10 deadly injections from Morris between 2007 and 2010.

As one victim, Kisha Jones, told Morris in front of the court:

You gave us your word that the products you was using was A-1 products. And come to find out they were not. Maybe in the beginning, but greed really took over, because you was pocketing the money from every victim.”

SMH! Well at least Morris won’t be on the streets doing this to other women…but women are dying from these back-alley procedures every day.

Ladies, PLEASE realize that no illegal injection of ANYTHING directly into your body is safe. The only safe way to buy a ‘real” fake butt is with the expensive fat transfers given by REAL board-certified plastic surgeons…or just do some squats and hope for the best. Either option is better than dying and being deformed this way.